Fukrey 3 is in works & makers ask the principal cast to block October 2020 dates

The successful franchise of Fukrey had the first and the second parts hitting the bull's eye at the box office. In fact, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment produced Fukrey Returns starred Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadha in lead roles. The movie garnered over Rs 100 crore worldwide as well. Now, the makers are eyeing at the third installment and the scripting is already in works.
Back in December 2019, Ritesh Sidhwani had hinted that they planning the third installment in the Fukrey franchise.
