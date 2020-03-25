MeToo accused Ashiish Patil’s show starring Bhumi Pednekar, Saqib Saleem & Riteish Deshmukh acquired by an OTT platform

Another #MeToo accused Ashiish Patil has resurfaced online. The former vice president of YRF Talent and creative and business head of Y-Films was ousted in 2018 after he was accused of sexual harassment. It seems like he has taken up production again and his project has found a platform too.
Since the said OTT platform stands firm against sexual harassment, they have not credited Ashiish Patil on the slate.
