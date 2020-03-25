Lady Gaga delays ‘Chromatica’ release amid Coronavirus crisis, reveals she was going to do perform at Coachella

Lady Gaga has announced that she will be delaying her anticipated album 'Chromatica' amid Coronavirus crisis. She took to her Instagram to share an official statement and also revealed that she as supposed to do a surprise set at Coachella 2020.

"First of all, I want to make sure everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I'm thinking of you all. I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon," she wrote.

She continued, "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It's important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

Lady Gaga further said, "As you may have also heard, MGM sadly had to postpone my Vegas shows from April 30-Moe tt due to guidelines about public gatherings from the CDC. I am hopeful that my other Vegas shows pMay will continue, and we'll update you as soon as we have new information. I also definitely plan to see you on the road for my CHROMATICA BALL tour this summer."

In the same post, she also revealed about Coachella set which was supposed to be a surprise performance for her fans. "I have so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together.. I had a secret Coachella set lined up and a lot of other fun surprises some of which email planning to share with all of you very soon Chromatica is still very much on the way and I can't wait," she wrote.

"To my fans. I love you I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad Butlelse know that as a fan base es a family.we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times. I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET'S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out again, I'm going to make it SO MUCH can't wait to be dancing with you all," she concluded.

