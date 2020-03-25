Harry Styles pushes his ‘Love on Tour’ for 2021 amid Coronavirus crisis

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrities are re-scheduling their films, have stopped the productions of their films and postponing their world tours. British singer Harry Styles has decided to postpone his upcoming tour called Love On Tour to 2021.

In the wake of the current crisis and keeping the safety of his fans in mind, the singer took to his social media to announce the postponement. "Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority."

He continued, "For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come."

"For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H," he concluded.

Harry Styles released his album 'Fine Line' in December 2019.

