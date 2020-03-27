Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz and James Bond team clap for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic  

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are making sure to put the spotlight on health workers who are working day and night amid the coronavirus pandemic. The very private couple was seen a video along with several James Bond – No Time To Die stars joining in a viral hashtag, #ClapForCarers.

Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, and Rory Kinnear joined them as they thanked the first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Thank you to everyone, everywhere, who is working to keep us safe. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ClapForNHS,” the caption read.

No Time To Die’s release date was pushed back seven months due to the crisis. The film was supposed to open in May but will now release on November 20, 2020.

In No Time To Die, James Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will now release on November 12 in UK and November 20, 2020, in the US.

