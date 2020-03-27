Shahid Kapoor confirms he will be doing an action film after Jersey; says he misses working with Amrita Rao

With the nation under lockdown, several celebrities have a lot of time in their hands and are utilizing it to interact with their fans. Shahid Kapoor recently held an Ask Me Anything session on his social media handle, where he sportingly answered several questions from his fans.
When a fan asked him about his upcoming projects, he said that apart from the cricket drama Jersey, he would also be seen in an action film.
Due to the current situation, they had to put the shoot of Jersey on hold until things don’t get better around the country. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Mrunal Thakur for the first time.
