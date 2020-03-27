Arjun Kapoor trolls Aditya Roy Kapur after the latter shares a picture of him holding a broom

Actor Arjun Kapoor who is very active on social media is often seen trolling his friend from the industry. His latest target was actor Aditya Roy Kapur. On Thursday, Aditya Roy Kapur posted a picture on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen standing with a broom in his hand. The actor captioned the post: "Plan B."
Arjun Kapoor used this opportunity to troll the Aashiqui actor. He wrote: "He emerges." Malang director Mohit Suri also left a comment on his post. He wrote: "Authentic."
