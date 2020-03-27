Arjun Kapoor trolls Aditya Roy Kapur after the latter shares a picture of him holding a broom

Actor Arjun Kapoor who is very active on social media is often seen trolling his friend from the industry. His latest target was actor Aditya Roy Kapur. On Thursday, Aditya Roy Kapur posted a picture on his Instagram profile, in which he could be seen standing with a broom in his hand. The actor captioned the post: "Plan B."

Arjun Kapoor used this opportunity to troll the Aashiqui actor. He wrote: "He emerges." Malang director Mohit Suri also left a comment on his post. He wrote: "Authentic."

Meanwhile, during this period of lockdown, several celebrities who are self-isolating have started doing household chores. They have also been uploading videos of the same. Aditya Roy Kapur's Fitoor co-star Katrina Kaif recently shared a video of herself sweeping her house. Katrina said in the video: "We're all doing our part." Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Katrina wrote: "Day 21. One day at a time guys…….We all gotta do our part. Apparently Isabelle Kaif's part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up. This is seriously good exercise BTW. She accompanied the posts with the hashtags #stayhome and #helpoutathome.

