Halsey flaunts her enviable toned body in a yellow bikini, dances to ‘Canyon Moon’ by Harry Styles amid self-quarantine period

American singer Halsey is chilling amid self-quarantine time due to coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old her fans updated on social media how she is spending time during this difficult time.
Taking to her Instagram, Halsey was seen swaying to Harry Styles' song 'Canyon Moon' while rocking a yellow patterned bikini. Flaunting her enviable toned body, she shared a video sporting sunglasses while mouthing the lyrics of the song which was playing in the background.
She wrote, "quarantine update. sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all."
quarantine update. sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all.
In January, Halsey released her album 'Manic'.
