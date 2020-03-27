Halsey flaunts her enviable toned body in a yellow bikini, dances to ‘Canyon Moon’ by Harry Styles amid self-quarantine period

American singer Halsey is chilling amid self-quarantine time due to coronavirus pandemic. The 25-year-old her fans updated on social media how she is spending time during this difficult time.

Taking to her Instagram, Halsey was seen swaying to Harry Styles' song 'Canyon Moon' while rocking a yellow patterned bikini. Flaunting her enviable toned body, she shared a video sporting sunglasses while mouthing the lyrics of the song which was playing in the background.

She wrote, "quarantine update. sorry I haven’t been online, clearly I have been very very busy. Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all."

Halsey has been keeping a low profile on social media amid rumours that she broke up with her boyfriend Evan Peters. It was only a few months ago, the singer started dating American Horror Story actor. While she is yet to confirm the news, she has deleted all the pictures with him on Instagram.

In January, Halsey released her album 'Manic'.

