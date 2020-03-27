Sumona Chakravarti’s latest Instagram post will make you miss golgappe!

Sumona Chakravarti is missing street food during this lockdown and we can totally relate. The lockdown has put a halt on one of the busiest industries as they try to contain the virus as soon as possible. While there are other celebrities who have been posting workout videos of themselves trying to stay fit, Sumona has been missing Golgappas!

She took to her Instagram to share an old picture of herself where she’s serving golgappas and the caption reads, “Koi Golgappe khila do…????????????”. The picture is from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and she is clearly having a great time making them for people.

Take a look at the pictures.

Koi Golgappe khila do… ????????????

