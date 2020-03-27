Sumona Chakravarti’s latest Instagram post will make you miss golgappe!

Sumona Chakravarti is missing street food during this lockdown and we can totally relate. The lockdown has put a halt on one of the busiest industries as they try to contain the virus as soon as possible. While there are other celebrities who have been posting workout videos of themselves trying to stay fit, Sumona has been missing Golgappas!
Take a look at the pictures.
View this post on Instagram
Koi Golgappe khila do… ????????????
A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:38am PDT
Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti talks about not getting work; says people misunderstand her
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply