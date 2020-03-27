Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are obsessed with TikTok amid self-quarantine, check out their best dance videos 

Justin Bieber made his return to music this year with his 'Changes' album. The 26-year-old singer was supposed to hit the road this year for Changes tour, but he recently put his rehearsals on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak. In the meantime, Justin and his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber are in self-quarantine in Canada but are also making sure to keep their fans entertained. They have been making TikTok dance videos that feature their family too and they are really good at it.

Justin and Hailey have taken several dance challenges including Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' and MC Hammer's 'U Can't Touch This'. They had posted several videos on their Instagram and honestly, they are so much fun to watch!

Here are some of their viral videos:

Me and the fam !! Add me on tik tok

Follow me on @tiktok isolation time

