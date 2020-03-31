Here’s what Akshay Kumar said to Twinkle Khanna on donating Rs. 25 crores for the PM-CARES Fund

Coronavirus is one of the biggest global catastrophe that we have seen in a very long time. With the numbers increasing every hour in India, it is a necessity to try and control the said pandemic as soon as possible. To help provide better facilities and amenities to the poor, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 25 crores from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund by PM Narendra Modi.

While the country is lauding their favourite star for his effort and selflessness, Twinkle Khanna took to Twitter to share what Akshay Kumar said when she asked him if he was sure. She tweeted, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’”

Take a look at it.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Khiladi Kumar has yet again won the hearts of all!

