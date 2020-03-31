Paras Chhabra intends to spend time with his mother and Mahira Sharma during the lockdown

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 have been making news since their friendship started blooming on the reality show. As soon as the show ended, Paras Chhabra started shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to look for a potential bride and due to Coronavirus, the show had to end before it’s given time. Now that Paras has a break after a very long time, he has decided to spend some time relaxing and binge-watching movies and web shows.
Looks like it’s about time for PaHira fans to start rejoicing!
Also Read: Mahira Sharma poses with Paras Chhabra and his mother, fans go into frenzy
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply