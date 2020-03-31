Amid nationwide lockdown, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted taking their dog for a walk

With a nationwide lockdown imposed in the country amidst the coronavirus outbreak, people are utilising the time to spend it with their loved ones. During this period, most Bollywood celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of themselves engaged in household chores and giving tips on home workout.

B-town's favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also using this period to spend more time with each other. The duo was recently spotted taking their pet dog for a walk in the society compound. Their dog lionel could be seen following them in the video. Both Ranbir and Alia were seen in their gym clothes.

View this post on Instagram

#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at their apartment compound with their doggie Lionel ❤ #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

Earlier, Alia Bhatt has shared a picture of Ranbir's pet dogs on Instagram. "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet," Alia captioned a photo of Ranbir's English and French Mastiffs Lionel and Nido. She further shared a photo of her cat and captioned it as, “Look at that face! #lovethypet.”

View this post on Instagram

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!???? #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

