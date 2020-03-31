Amid coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a motivational post on unity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has self-quarantined herself with husband Nick Jonas in their house in the US. The actress has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and has also been talking about her time at home on social media.

On Saturday, Priyanka conveyed a message of togetherness as she shared a motivational post amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the artwork she shared, a horse rider can be seen drowning in water along with his horse. The portrait also shows the meaningful conversation between the two that reads: "Everyone is a bit scared, but We are less scared together." Priyanka dropped a heart as the caption to the post.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 27, 2020 at 9:12pm PDT

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs in India have been following the 21-day lockdown and have been staying at home. Several celebrities are using their social media platforms to spread awareness about the virus and urging people to stay at home.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother always said, “Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results