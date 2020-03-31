Amid coronavirus outbreak, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a motivational post on unity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has self-quarantined herself with husband Nick Jonas in their house in the US. The actress has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and has also been talking about her time at home on social media.
On Saturday, Priyanka conveyed a message of togetherness as she shared a motivational post amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the artwork she shared, a horse rider can be seen drowning in water along with his horse. The portrait also shows the meaningful conversation between the two that reads: "Everyone is a bit scared, but We are less scared together." Priyanka dropped a heart as the caption to the post.
