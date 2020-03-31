Kareena Kapoor Khan makes ‘workout pout’ a thing with her latest selfie

Celebrities are staying indoors and encouraging their fans to do so amid a 21-day lockdown in the country. With celebrities staying indoors, they have been sharing videos spreading awareness about the virus and also sharing glimpses from their life in quarantine. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently joined Instagram is acing the social media game with her posts.

On Sunday, Bebo took to her Instagram handle to share a post-workout selfie. In the picture, the actress is seen glowing and is pouting. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "The workout pout… It's a thing… really! #WorkoutFromHome"

Lately, owing to the lockdown, the actress has been pretty active on Instagram sharing pictures of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan and herself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film Laal Singh Chaddha which will be released in December this year. The actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama Takht.

