Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to contribute Rs.1 crore to the PM-CARES fund

To cope with COVID-19 Pandemic, India is under an unprecedented lockdown of 21 days, and the government has been making all efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, to support the government deal with the severe health and economic ramifications, Jay Patel and Randeep Hooda, the duo from Corporate and Bollywood have partnered and stepped up to contribute rs. 1 crore to the ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), Daily Wages Worker, Ventilators, and encouraged others to do the same.
Randeep, who has been actively involved in various environmental and social causes, said “ We salute the heroes who are serving against the life-threatening Coronavirus Disease without fear round the clock – doctors, nurses, police and daily needs suppliers. The world is going through pandemic with extreme effects of a virus that has not been experienced by any of us living today.”
