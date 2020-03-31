Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘disturbed’ to see people not adhering to lockdown, urges people to stay at home!

Ayushmann Khurrana is a socially conscious star who is extremely vocal about issues that are close to his heart. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to fight the spread of novel coronavirus and Ayushmann was shocked to read and see videos of some people not adhering to the lockdown! He was deeply disturbed seeing how people are not taking care of themselves and in turn jeopardising the health and lives of their loved ones and community at large!

Ayushmann says, “It is quite disturbing to see videos and reports about people still not fully complying with the all India lockdown! The cases of Coronavirus are on the rise in India and as conscious citizens of the nation we should be extremely responsible & should take care of each other to fight COVID-19.”

He adds, “This is not the time to be irresponsible because such actions will put the lives of many in danger. It is my earnest request to all my fellow Indians to please stay at home until the lockdown and take care of themselves and their loved ones. We shouldn’t be rash in our behaviour because it will put our lives and lives of countless many in peril. I urge us to stand united and ensure we protect India and Indians.”

