Alia Bhatt posts pictures of beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs and the netizens are left gushing!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pair is hands down the cutest in the industry. All set to star in Brahmastra together, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor give out major couple goals for multiple reasons. During the initial stages of Coronavirus scare, there were rumours that dogs and other animals are carriers of the virus leading people to abandon them. However, it was scientifically incorrect and actors like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were the biggest advocates of encouraging people to be kind to their pets.
Take a look at the pictures that she posted, flaunting her photography skills.
View this post on Instagram
Look at that face! #lovethypet ☀️☀️
A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!???? #lovethypet
A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT
Don’t these pictures just make you want to adopt a pet?
Also Read: After Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt urges people to not abandon their pets for fear of infection
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply