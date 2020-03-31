Alia Bhatt posts pictures of beau Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs and the netizens are left gushing!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pair is hands down the cutest in the industry. All set to star in Brahmastra together, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor give out major couple goals for multiple reasons. During the initial stages of Coronavirus scare, there were rumours that dogs and other animals are carriers of the virus leading people to abandon them. However, it was scientifically incorrect and actors like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma were the biggest advocates of encouraging people to be kind to their pets.

Posting a series of pictures under the hashtag ‘#LoveThyPet’ Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her cat, Mr. Edward. Along with that, she also posted pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s dogs that left the internet in awe of their love for animals. We’re all aware that Ranbir Kapoor has two dogs, an English Mastiff and a French one, named Lionel and Nido.

Take a look at the pictures that she posted, flaunting her photography skills.

View this post on Instagram

Look at that face! #lovethypet ☀️☀️

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Time to show off some photography.. Ufff!???? #lovethypet

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

LOVE!????

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 27, 2020 at 11:08pm PDT

Don’t these pictures just make you want to adopt a pet?

Also Read: After Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt urges people to not abandon their pets for fear of infection

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results