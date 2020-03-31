Nushrat Bharucha breaking into a dance between her workout regimes is the best thing you will see today

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry and she has recently revealed her workout routine while she’s socially distancing herself. Coronavirus’ lockdown has left a lot of celebrities with the kind of time that they usually don’t have with their busy schedule.

She took to her Instagram to share the video of the workout routine that she has been opting for from home. While she’s at it with good music playing in the background, she couldn’t help but break into a dance while working out and every dance lover will relate to it.

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Mar 26, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Nushrat Bharucha will next be seen in Chalaang with Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: HOT: Nushrat Bharucha looks SIZZLING in this slip dress she wore for Filmfare awards

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results