Rishi Kapoor requests the government to allow licensed liquor shops to stay open for some time in the evening

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter and does not hesitate in keeping his views forth. With the 21-days’ lockdown, the country has come to a standstill and there is clearly a lot of panic among the citizens with the rising numbers in Coronavirus cases. With the number crossing 900, the panic has started to settle in and the celebs have been doing their bit to make people understand the importance of this lockdown.

Rishi Kapoor has pointed out that the licensed liquor shops should remain open for some time as it would be beneficial for people to get through the lockdown. He also pointed out that the government needs excise more than ever and since it is already being sold in black, they might as well allow the licensed ones to remain open during the evening.

He took to his Twitter to share a series of tweets, take a look.

Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai. ( cont. 2)

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts.

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in The Intern, with Deepika Padukone. It is a remake of Hollywood’s classic starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor slams a troll who asked if he had stocked up on alcohol amid nationwide lockdown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results