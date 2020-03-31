Ranveer Singh bags the Best Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 for Gully Boy!

Ranveer Singh has always been the guy to get into the skin of his character pretty quickly. The energizer bunny of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, has never ceased to amaze us with his performances in the past and Gully Boy out of those has become the most prominent ones. The film had garnered a lot of love from the audience clearly reflecting on the box office collections.
Best Actor – Hindi Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 ???? Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! 🙂 Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy ????????
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.
