Ranveer Singh bags the Best Actor award at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 for Gully Boy!

Ranveer Singh has always been the guy to get into the skin of his character pretty quickly. The energizer bunny of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, has never ceased to amaze us with his performances in the past and Gully Boy out of those has become the most prominent ones. The film had garnered a lot of love from the audience clearly reflecting on the box office collections.

This Zoya Akhtar directorial has also won a lot many awards and the latest one is at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020, where Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor’s award. He took to his Instagram to share a picture with the trophy and it reflects gratitude. He posted the picture with the caption, “Best Actor – Hindi Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 ???? Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! 🙂 Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy ????????”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Best Actor – Hindi Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 ???? Film critics are hard to please, so this feels pretty awesome! 🙂 Thank you @criticschoicefilmawards and the entire @filmcriticsguild of India for honouring my work. #gullyboy ????????

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Mar 28, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

Also Read: Lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn home gym buddies during self-isolation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results