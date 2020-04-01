Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to financially support women ragpickers in Delhi during coronavirus crisis

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are a socially conscious couple who are extremely vocal about issues and are always looking to contribute and support people in need. The couple has for years supported a non-profit organization in Delhi, Gulmeher – a women's collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. Such lower income groups have been really hit hard economically with the all India lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis and Ayushmann and Tahira have come forward to support them financially!

Ayushmann, who has already donated to PM-CARES Fund, says, “Coronavirus has impacted people from every strata of life. But it has hit the lower income groups the hardest and it is our duty as citizens of this nation to come forward and support the people in dire need. Tahira and I have been associated with Gulmeher, a non-profit organization, for years and we are doing every bit possible to support these women who are absolutely distraught now.”

Gulmeher works with about 200 women ragpickers and this contribution will help them look after themselves and their families.

“My interactions with them taught me a lot about India, taught me a lot about the existing caste divides and they are real life inspiring figures. My interactions with them was my inspiration behind signing Article 15. Crisis like these impacts people like them the most and we need to protect them. In this critical moment, Tahira and I are doing our best to ensure they have all the basic requirements to sustain and stay safe by being at home. Along with donating for PM-CARES, we are also doing our small bit to take care of these incredible women of Gulmeher,” says Ayushmann, without disclosing the total contributions made by the couple. The star has never ever revealed the amount of work he does for the people in need.

Tahira says that how Indians support each other in this moment of crisis will define us as a nation! “While us Indians are impacted with COVID-19, for some people the impact will be much more destabilizing, especially economically. We have to protect the lower-income, daily wage earning community like our brothers and sisters in this time of crisis.”

She adds, “How we support our fellow citizens of the country at this hour will define us as human beings and Ayushmann and I are doing our bit to support these wonderful women who are braving the coronavirus impact. We are doing whatever it takes for them to support their families and stay at home with them. Due to their financial instability, they are at serious risk because even a single day without earning throws their life out of gear. Ayushmann and I are ensuring we stand with them and support them at this time.”

