K-pop star Jaejoong of JYJ group clarifies about testing positive for Coronavirus, says it was April Fool’s Day joke

Many celebrities around the world have tested positive for coronavirus and currently getting treated for the same. South Korean group JYJ's Kim Jaejoong revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized. But that ain't the truth.

Taking to his Instagram, the K-pop star wrote, "I have been infected with COVID-19. It is a result of my negligence, ignoring the cautionary words shared by the government and those around me. A person’s individual actions can have such a big impact on society as a whole. I am so sorry to those who may have been infected because of me. My foolish judgment to live as though it couldn’t happen to me is why I am like this today.

"I am currently hospitalized. I am reflecting on my past a lot and feeling both grateful and sorry. There are many things I want to say. There are many people I want to see so much" the translation (by Soompi) read.

Soon, after the post went viral, he deleted it and clarified that it was April Fool's Day joke. "What if the people we love, someone precious to us, contracted the virus? It’s such a heart-wrenching thing to think about. Despite this, so many people walk the streets and live their lives without their guards up, ignoring it… and thinking it won’t happen to them, and it makes me so worried that my family and friends might get sick. Believing that we and the people around us will be safe will end up making us and everything around us sick."

"Currently, a growing number of my acquaintances and industry representatives are being tested positive. It is not something that is far away. When negligence turns a sad premonition into reality, it’s not something that we can simply end by wiping our tears away. Staying on alert right now. That is what I say to myself again and again. Although this did go quite far for April Fool’s Day, so many people worried about me in a short span of time. Oh… and I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s joke. My family and my friends are getting sick.. and dying. It’s never!! just someone else’s problem. I wanted to tell you that protecting myself is protecting the precious people around us. I will accept all the punishment I receive from this post. I hope all of you are healthy," he wrote on Instagram before deleting the post.

Kim Jaejoong is now receiving flak for showing insensitivity during this difficult time.

