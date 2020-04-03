Shah Rukh Khan donates to several charities amid Coronavirus pandemic, announces key initiatives to extend his support

Shah Rukh Khan’s group companies, Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX announced several initiatives to support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Udhav Thackeray in its COVID-19 fight.

Shah Rukh Khan said, "Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the Chief Ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other States and Union Territories leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward”

Adding further, SRK states, "At a time when the human race is facing an immense crisis, there can only be one true response: The expression of Humanity itself.

This is a moment for all of us to come together in a collective effort to make each other kinder, stronger and braver to face the days ahead.

This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry, it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn’t really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another. There’s nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction.

So, while we do whatever we can to support each other in our own small ways, the compassion we show to those who are likely to face the most brutal brunt of both, the pandemic and its economic consequences, will define us as a generation and as a Nation.

The scourge we are up against, is fearsome and unknown to us. Like all uncharted paths, our journey to overcome every new challenge it throws at us will be arduous. There will be times when the best intentions might yield the wrong results. There may also be times when we accidentally stumble upon important solutions. All we can really do is try our utmost to adapt and confront each challenge with courage.

As a nation, and as a people, it is our duty to give it all we’ve got. I am going to try my best and I know each one of you will do so too. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days.

Together, we will overcome

Raat ke baad naye din ki sahar aayegi,

Din nahi badlega, tareeq Badal jayegi…"

He further stated, "I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me.

Aur kripya karke…kuch dinon ke liye…ek doosre se sharirik taur se…thoda door…aur door…aur door…aur door."

Several key initiatives include help to daily wage earners, hospital staff among others. The statement further reads, "In an effort to ensure that the basic necessities reach many who are being deprived of it in these trying times, the funds allocated will be distributed amongst the following partners. The aim is to not only provide relief during the pandemic but also help raise awareness about COVID-19 and encourage more people to come forward and help.

1. PM – Cares Fund: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise co-owned by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla Mehta and Jay Mehta has committed to contributing to the PM Cares Fund

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund: Red Chillies Entertainment owned by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has committed to contributing to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund

3. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Healthcare Providers: Supporting and protecting the health care workers is of paramount importance. They are the real heroes who put their lives on the line everyday to protect us! KKR & Meer Foundation will work with the WB and the Maharashtra governments and contribute 50,000 PPE kits. They will also work to raise awareness to encourage other contributions

4. Ek Saath – The Earth foundation: Meer Foundation along with Ek Saath, will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for atleast a month in Mumbai. A kitchen will also be set-up to send out 2000 freshly cooked meals everyday to help households and hospitals whose daily needs aren’t being fulfilled

5. Roti Foundation: founded by Former Director General of Police, Maharashtra, Mr. D. Sivanandhan. During COVID-19, they have tied up with Mumbai Police and are providing meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers. Meer Foundation In association with Roti Foundation will provide 3 lakh meal kits with 10,000 people per day for atleast a month

6. Working People’s Charter: Meer Foundation in association with them will provide basic essentials and grocery items for at least a month to over 2500 daily wage workers who have been identified across Delhi

7. Support for acid attack survivors: Meer Foundation to provide a monthly stipend to over 100 acid attack survivors which will take care of their basic needs. The survivors identified are across UP, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand

This is a start and all the members of the companies stand committed to doing further as we see across India what all is required and put our best effort going ahead."

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest celebrity to contribute to several charities in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

