Covid-19 Is Jeff Bezos’ Best Friend

OF COURSE Jeff Bezos donated 400 million dollars to feed needy Americans – he’s one of the few people alive benefiting from the coronavirus! In fact, Amazon is expected to hire 100,000 people during isolation because the delivery business is exploding. And by the time coronavirus has passed, millions of people will have changed their habits and started buying online as opposed to in person. Sadly, we will lose many small neighborhood stores and businesses, but you’ve got to hand it to the brilliant Jeff Bezos – he will be more successful than ever.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results