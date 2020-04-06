Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring video of her 68-year-old mother-in-law working out

Shilpa Shetty is a fitness enthusiast and is often seen sharing videos of her fitness regime and encouraging all to stay fit. Seems like her family sure has been influenced by her. On Monday, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle to share a video of her mother-in-law working out in their indoor gym.

Shilpa revealed that her 68-year-old mother-in-law is highly diabetic and yet takes out the time to workout. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her… this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe… she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to… Love you mom… So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all"

View this post on Instagram

My 68-year-old Mom-in-law working out and I sneaked up on her… this is sooo inspiring. She’s highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it’s around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe… she makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she ‘values’ her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it’s never too late to start. She’s gonna kill me for posting this, but I had to… Love you mom… So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all❤️???????????? . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day11 #gratitude #family #fitness #homeworkout #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Apr 5, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

Shilpa Shetty and her family are making sure to spend time amid this nationwide lockdown. From cooking to cleaning to making TikTok videos to doing yoga, the actress is indulging in various activities.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan gives her massage, she promises to bake a cake, watch video

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results