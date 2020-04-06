Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan and others to feature in a motivational song amid Coronavirus pandemic

As the 21-day lockdown enters it's 12th day on Monday, April 6, Bollywood celebrities continue to urge everyone to stay indoors amid Coronavirus pandemic. The actors have been posting videos and photos on how to keep busy during this self-quarantine period. Now, it seems like there's a motivational song in the making featuring some of the actors.

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Ananya Panday are coming together for a track titled 'Muskurayega India'. The song is being spearheaded by Jackky Bhagnani and will be crooned by Vishal Mishra.

Commenting on the same actor Akshay Kumar shares, “At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, with the help of this song we want the people to be certain of one thing, that everything will go back to normal, all we need is a united stand against Covid-19. Aur phir Muskurayega India!”

At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/GN5QZ3x0yO

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2020

Talking about the same, Jackky Bhagnani says, “This song is a humble tribute to bring smiles to the faces of all Indians. I personally felt the only thing that helps in times of uncertainty is hope so we came up with this song. A big big thank you to all our friends who helped us bring this together. All proceeds from this song will go into supporting the central & state govt's efforts to fight the virus. This is just a small tribute to the spirit of our country, to the power of 1.3 billion Indians. Jeet Jayega India, Aur Phir Muskurayega India."

Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label JJust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, ‘Muskurayega India’ is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, battling against the coronavirus pandemic. The lyrics are soulful and more so, would definitely give one an adrenaline rush in order to come together as one nation! The song has meaningful lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films And Jackky Bhagnani.

Akshay Kumar has already donated Rs. 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. Along with him, several celebrities have made donations to central and state governments.

