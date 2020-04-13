First Look: Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides on his native planet Caladan in Dune

Actor Timothee Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. The first look is out and it is quite intriguing as Paul is seen on his native planet of Caladan.

Vanity Fair shared the first look on April 13. Timothee Chalamet told the magazine, “The immediately appealing thing about Paul was the fact that in a story of such detail and scale and world-building, the protagonist is on an anti-hero’s-journey of sorts."

"He thinks he’s going to be sort of a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later, or something like that.” Chalamet further told Vanity Fair.

View this post on Instagram

#DUNE FIRST LOOK: It's time to return to Arrakis. In part one of our preview of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the epic sci-fi novel, get an exclusive look at Timothée Chalamet as protagonist Paul Atreides. Full story at the link in bio.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Apr 13, 2020 at 4:01am PDT

The film adaptation also stars Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem. Greig Fraser of “Lion” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is serving as cinematographer.

Legendary Pictures will release Dune in theaters on December 18, 2020.

'Dune' is a 1965 science fiction novel by American author Frank Herbert, originally published as two separate serials in Analog magazine.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results