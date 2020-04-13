Surbhi Chandna pulls off a stunning glittery eye makeup as she dresses up for nothing!

Surbhi Chandna’s posts on Instagram makes her fans go crazy over her goofy and flawless antics. Making heads turn with her latest Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna is keeping her makeup game on point as she decided to try her hand at it. With the lockdown being extended for another 15 days to flatten the curve of Coronavirus, most of us have nothing do to and Surbhi Chandna has given us the perfect idea to spend time.
Lets Get Dressed And Do NOTHING ???? #workfromhome #swipeleftifyouwish
Apr 12, 2020
We’re not sure about you, but Surbhi Chandna is definitely depicting our lockdown mood!
