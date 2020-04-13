Surbhi Chandna pulls off a stunning glittery eye makeup as she dresses up for nothing!

Surbhi Chandna’s posts on Instagram makes her fans go crazy over her goofy and flawless antics. Making heads turn with her latest Instagram post, Surbhi Chandna is keeping her makeup game on point as she decided to try her hand at it. With the lockdown being extended for another 15 days to flatten the curve of Coronavirus, most of us have nothing do to and Surbhi Chandna has given us the perfect idea to spend time.

While she has given us various ideas of how to spend the time effectively, working on oneself, she has also made sure to add a sprinkle of leisure and sparkle with her latest Instagram post. Trying on glittery eye makeup, Surbhi Chandna opted for rather subtle look, keeping her eyes as the highlight. Posing with it while donning a bathrobe, she posted the pictures with the caption, “Lets Get Dressed And Do NOTHING ???? #workfromhome #swipeleftifyouwish”

Take a look at the pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Lets Get Dressed And Do NOTHING ???? #workfromhome #swipeleftifyouwish

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Apr 12, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

We’re not sure about you, but Surbhi Chandna is definitely depicting our lockdown mood!

Also Read: WOAH! Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her home workout session, pulls the perfect plank

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results