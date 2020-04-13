Kareena Kapoor Khan says it is important for parents to understand the importance of climate change for the future of children

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a great advocate for the climate crisis and why it is of utmost importance. Being a mother herself, she really worries about the future of kids as the climate has been deteriorating on a daily basis. While a lot of people have been ignorant about the climate condition, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few who has been voicing her opinion on its importance.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan as the trio chills on a beach
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply