Kareena Kapoor Khan says it is important for parents to understand the importance of climate change for the future of children

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a great advocate for the climate crisis and why it is of utmost importance. Being a mother herself, she really worries about the future of kids as the climate has been deteriorating on a daily basis. While a lot of people have been ignorant about the climate condition, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few who has been voicing her opinion on its importance.

In a recent interview with a leading magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about the one thing that she would want parents to understand for the future of children. Her answer has won our hearts as she said that she would ensure that the parents understood the seriousness of the climate crisis. While its one of the major issues that we’re dealing with across the globe, she wants the parents to work towards making a change, solely for the future of children.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht.

