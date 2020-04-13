If Kareena Kapoor Khan could go back in time This is what she would like to change about the world

The whole world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading at an alarming rate. The virus which originated from China's Wuhan is contagious and spreads from human to human. The first case in India was detected by the end of January. It was only at the beginning of March did India see a spike in the number of positive cases.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in an interview with a magazine said that she hoped that the world had reacted in a different manner to coronavirus. The actress was asked what she would change if she could go back in time. She said that she would like to change the way the world reacted to the virus. Bebo said that it should have been taken seriously right from the beginning.

With an increasing number of cases in India, on March 24 the Prime Minister announced a lockdown in India for three weeks. The lockdown has now been extended in most states till April 30.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, was shooting for Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha before shoots came to a halt.

