Satish Kaushik is hopeful that his film Kaagaz will get a good release as Salman Khan is presenting it

Actor-director Satish Kaushik's next directorial Kaagaz based on the real-life story of Mritak Lal Bihari is all ready. In an interview with a daily, Satish revealed that at the time the lockdown was announced he had only two days of shoot left and was waiting for the lead actor Pankaj Tripathi to return from another shoot. The two were supposed to discuss promotional strategies for the film.
Satish Kaushik said that they had plans to release the film after Gunjan Saxena biopic and '83 as both the films feature Pankaj Tripathi and Kaagaz marks the actor's first film as a solo lead. The film is being presented by Salman Khan and had agreed to do so after listening to the script while he was shooting for Bharat.
Talking about the release, Satish said that everything depends on the new lineup. He said that the big films will be looking out for the opportune dates, while smaller films like theirs may get an early release. However, Satish is confident that with Salman Khan presenting the film, they are hopeful to get a good theatrical release.
