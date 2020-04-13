Dino Morea on being quarantined

Actor Dino Morea currently being seen playing the Good Dad in the web series Mentalhood is taking Week 2 of the lockdown in his stride. Says Dino, “Since there’s so much time at home. I am reading, watching films, gardening, and spending time with my family, exercising at home. It is very important to keep up a routine, or else it will get very difficult to get back to normal life once the lockdown is over.”
Dino has recently kick-started a film production company. And he’s busy catching up on the scripts that are submitted for consideration. “I am looking at a backlog of scripts which I am finishing for my production company. This is my opportunity to do the paperwork that’s been pending.”
Dino’s advice to the public? “This is a great time to make changes in your life, think about the direction you’re moving in, if happy or not, and make a change accordingly. You’re not in any race, if at all; you just have to be happy with yourself. Become a super version of yourself.”
