COVID-19: Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital

Only recently, producer Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza were tested positive for Coronavirus after they concluded their trips from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan. Karim Morani and Shaza Morani were admitted to Nanavati Hospital while Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.
View this post on Instagram
So happy to be home. I wrote this letter to @theitihaascompany while I was hospitalised. It’s long so please bear with me ????It felt so good. Can’t wait to read the book with everyone’s experiences. #WriteToRemember and email yours to theitihaascompany@gmail.com
A post shared by Shaza Morani (@shazamorani) on Apr 12, 2020 at 12:07am PDT
There has been no word on Karim Morani’s health, so far.
Also Read: Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, the family awaits the next test result
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply