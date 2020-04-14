Karim Morani tests positive yet again despite showing no symptoms of COVID-19

Producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago. They had concluded a trip from Sri Lanka and Rajasthan and were admitted as soon as they got the results. While Zoa was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Shaza and Karim were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.
Further details are awaited about his health.
Also Read: COVID-19: Zoa Morani and Shaza Morani pen heartfelt notes as they are discharged from the hospital
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply