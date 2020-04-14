Aamir Khan’s son Junaid stuck in Panchgani amid lockdown

India is currently under lockdown due to the spread of Coronavirus. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown until April 30 to help contain the spread of the novel COVID-19. Aamir Khan and his family are stationed at their Pali Hill home amid the crisis but his son Junaid Khan is stranded at their bungalow in Panchgani.

When the lockdown was announced, there was no way for Junaid Khan to travel back. Now, with the extension, he has no choice but to stay put amid this health crisis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan has shut down his Laal Singh Chaddha shooting which was being filmed all over the country. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is releasing on Christmas 2020.

