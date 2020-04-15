Deepika Padukone shares a throwback picture from her First ever print ad

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood and has mesmerized many by her performance since her debut in Om Shaanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was born to face the camera and has taken to her Instagram to share a picture from her childhood where she posed for a print advertisement. The actress has been making the most of the quarantine period and is being as productive as possible. From cooking to cleaning, to workout, to learning piano, to curating new desserts, to sharing childhood pictures, Deepika Padukone has been doing it all.

She is seen posing in a black fit and flare cold shoulder dress and a hat as she shows off her style. The picture is proof of the diva starting her modelling career very young and the fans have been gushing over the picture. She posted it with the caption, “Started young…????”. Take a look at it and you will fall in love with Deepika Padukone all over again!

We can’t wait to see what Ranveer Singh has to comment on this picture.

