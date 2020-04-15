Saif Ali Khan about Kareena Kapoor Khan – “I think my wife is just the most wonderful woman I could ever have asked for”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are easily one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. The actors met each other on the sets of Tashan and instantly bonded. Since they’ve been married for several years and have a 3-year-old son Taimur who is an internet sensation.

Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and how she is the most wonderful woman, Saif recently opened up in the latest issue of Man’s World magazine. He said, "I think my wife is just the most wonderful woman I could ever have asked for. The way she has bonded with my friends the way she has bonded with my family, and the way she with Taimur and me. The kind of atmosphere she has created and the way she has done it – her priorities are very sorted. She'd rather be in an old cottage by a river and enjoy the atmosphere that I give her. And the older I get, I think that is absolutely the greatest treasure in my life.”

Saif and Kareena have worked in Qurbaan and Tashan together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan last starred in Angrezi Medium.

