Hina Khan’s goofy pictures are going to brighten your quarantine mood!

With the lockdown being extended by another 19 days, people are getting impatient to step out and are eager for things to return to normalcy. The celebrities have also been waiting to get back on the sets to make new content but, while they’re home, they’re making sure to keep their fans updated and entertained.

It is very important for all of us to stay put, and figure out new ways to pass our time, but it looks like Hina Khan has no trouble doing that. She has been making the most of this time and recently, went on a picture uploading spree that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Uploading pictures with different expressions on her Instagram story, Hina Khan is the cutest goofball around!

Take a look at those pictures.

Hina Khan was last seen in Hacked.

