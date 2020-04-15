Salman Khan shares a message of communal harmony with a photo of two men praying amid lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse amid nationwide lockdown which has been extended until May 3. The actor has been urging his fans to stay indoors amid this global coronavirus pandemic to keep their dear ones healthy and safe. In the meantime, he is also sharing a message of communal harmony.

Salman shared a photo of two men praying from their respective homes amid the lockdown. The actor captioned the photo, “#Settingexamples…#IndiaFightsCorona.”

Salman Khan has been doing his bit to help those in need. He is providing financial support of Rs. 15 crores to 25,000 daily wage workers who work in the film industry. Apart from that, he is also helping women in need.

