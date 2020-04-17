Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Rs. 6 crore set for Gangubai Kathiawadi to be demolished?

Every set, no matter how lavish and elaborate, comes with an expiry date. So it is with a heavy heart that we must report that the fabulous set built by Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Film City for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi would soon have to be dismantled.

Sources say, “Bhansali and his leading lady Alia Bhatt were hoping (against hope) that the current coronavirus crisis would blow over after some time. But as weeks of a lockdown seem to be turning into months, the fear that Bollywood filmmakers won’t be able to shoot until 2021 is driving one of the world’s most active entertainment industries into a bundle of nerves.”

Says a source in the know, “Bhansali’s set is one of the biggest most detailed and expensive set ever created for a film. He was hoping to return to it after the lockdown. But soon the monsoon will set in. Before that, the set would have to be taken down.”

With no certainty of when the shooting would resume. Sad.

Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot on a 12 crore set comes to a screeching halt, release likely to be postponed

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results