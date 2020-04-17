Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi offer their hotel to BMC as a quarantine facility

It was only recently brought to light that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had offered their four-storey personal office to BMC to be used as a quarantine facility in the wake of Coronavirus. Actor Sonu Sood has also offered his hotel for medical experts and paramedical staff for accommodation. Joining the league is Ayesha Takia and her husband Farhan Azmi.
Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan offer their four-storey personal office to BMC to expand their quarantine capacity
