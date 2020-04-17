J.J. Abrams developing Justice League Dark, Duster and The Shining series for HBO Max

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams is quite busy prepping for three upcoming series for HBO Max. He is currently developing Justice League Dark, Duster, and The Shining spin-off series called Overlook. All three series will be executive produced by Abrams and his wife along with Katie McGrath and Warner Bros. TV Group. Warner Bros. has give nod to straight-t0-series for all three of them.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, "Duster will be co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead, Parenthood) and was conceived by the former. It is set in the 1970s Southwest and revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

The report further stated that the Justice League Dark series might feature Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and Swamp Thing. But, the details of the series are kept under wraps.

As far as The Shining spin-off series Overlook is concerned, it will be a 10-episode drama. THR reported, "Overlook, a spinoff of sorts based on the iconic hotel featured in Stephen King's 1977 novel and subsequent 1980 feature The Shining, features characters from the horror-thriller. It explores the untold, terrifying stories of the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The 10-episode drama, sources say, is being written and exec produced by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, who both previously worked on Castle Rock. The series has, per sources, also opened a mini writers room to get a jump on scripts during the industrywide production shutdown."

