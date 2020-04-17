J.J. Abrams developing Justice League Dark, Duster and The Shining series for HBO Max

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams is quite busy prepping for three upcoming series for HBO Max. He is currently developing Justice League Dark, Duster, and The Shining spin-off series called Overlook. All three series will be executive produced by Abrams and his wife along with Katie McGrath and Warner Bros. TV Group. Warner Bros. has give nod to straight-t0-series for all three of them.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, "Duster will be co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead, Parenthood) and was conceived by the former. It is set in the 1970s Southwest and revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."
The report further stated that the Justice League Dark series might feature Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and Swamp Thing. But, the details of the series are kept under wraps.
ALSO READ:
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply