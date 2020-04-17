Kushal Tandon wants TikTok banned, says China made it for people who are ‘useless’ 

Actor Kushal Tandon wants the popular video app TikTok to be banned as it is tied to China. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a note demanding a ban on the app. He said that the app was made for 'useless people'.

Kushal's post read, "While the whole world is f****d coz of China b**** ,but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from s*** #tik tok, while China made Tlk tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do , and look at us all haha ,every one is in TikTok, ban TikTok proud of never using this shit Tik tok. Ban Tik tok.”

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

While the post received several likes, Kushal disabled the comment section for the post. Meanwhile, actor Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram handle and wrote in support of TikTok. He shared the note on his Instagram account with the caption, “When I was asked to ban/quit using #Tiktok because it’s “Made in China”. This note answers that and beyond. #Reflections #Perspectives #Mindsets #Psychology.”

“For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not. Am pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Corona virus. Additionally. hydroxychloroquine used for recovery is either made In India or China. The bottom line is. we are all interdependent in this global marketplace. II one nation is a Buyer, then the other is a Seller. and both need one another to move forward. towards a single Goal of prosperity. Unless of course, we are fully self sufficient in everything but no such example exists," he wrote in his note.

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:52pm PDT

The note ended with, “Under a nation-wide lockdown, social media is a great platform to spread messages of hope and unity. I am using my social Media platforms to entertain my friends, family and fans and in turn bring a smile and laugh. It doesn’t cost a penny and it certainly doesn’t affect my national Pride.”

