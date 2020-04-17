Kushal Tandon wants TikTok banned, says China made it for people who are ‘useless’ 

Actor Kushal Tandon wants the popular video app TikTok to be banned as it is tied to China. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a note demanding a ban on the app. He said that the app was made for 'useless people'.
Kushal's post read, "While the whole world is f****d coz of China b**** ,but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from s*** #tik tok, while China made Tlk tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do , and look at us all haha ,every one is in TikTok, ban TikTok proud of never using this shit Tik tok. Ban Tik tok.”
While the post received several likes, Kushal disabled the comment section for the post. Meanwhile, actor Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram handle and wrote in support of TikTok. He shared the note on his Instagram account with the caption, “When I was asked to ban/quit using #Tiktok because it’s “Made in China”. This note answers that and beyond. #Reflections #Perspectives #Mindsets #Psychology.”
When I was asked to ban/quit using #Tiktok because it’s “Made in China”. This note answers that and beyond. #Reflections #Perspectives #Mindsets #Psychology
The note ended with, “Under a nation-wide lockdown, social media is a great platform to spread messages of hope and unity. I am using my social Media platforms to entertain my friends, family and fans and in turn bring a smile and laugh. It doesn’t cost a penny and it certainly doesn’t affect my national Pride.”
