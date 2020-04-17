Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in this throwback photo shared by Neetu Kapoor

All we want right now is to get rid of the ongoing pandemic. Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, life has come to a stand-still everywhere. All one can do is to look back at good moments from the past and hope to relive them soon. Neetu Kapoor is in the same mood. She shared a few pictures of son Ranbir Kapoor playing cricket with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

In the photos, Ranbir is seen performing a knock-out shot. "Wish we had the powers to Knock all Sickness Stress Sufferings Viruses out of this planet," she wrote.

The lock-down, however, might not be proving too difficult for Ranbir as we hear he and beau Alia Bhatt are staying together. In a recent video, the two and their dog were seen walking across Ranbir's building. Alia's mother Soni Razdan, in a recent interview, also stated that Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt weren't together during this period. That mostly says it all!

Ranbir and Alia are to be seen together for the first time in their upcoming release Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan.

