Esha Deol is enjoying the simpler times which reminds her of her childhood 

Esha Deol is making the best of the lockdown by spending quality time with her husband Bharat Takhtani and two daughters. While talking to a tabloid, Esha spoke about how they are killing time during the lockdown.

Esha Deol said that with the kids around self-distancing is easier and entertaining. The actress said that they have set routine for the day and tick off all the tasks which keep them occupied. She further said that they take their kids to spend time in the jacuzzi which is followed by a painting/sculpting session and then lunch and a nap. Their evening goes into taking a stroll in their garden while the kids play with their toys.

Esha said that the kids are happy to see their father around whom they otherwise see only early in the morning and at night. Esha said that her daughter Radhya insisted on meeting her uncles and grandparents but that is not possible as they have not stepped out of the house since the lockdown was announced.

Esha said that she is enjoying this return to simpler times which reminds her of her childhood when they would enjoy each other’s company without having the pressure of doing something together. She said that once the lockdown lifts, they will take a joyride in their car around the vicinity and see how things are before venturing out for fun.

