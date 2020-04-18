Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani call it quits after being together for 7 years?

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta where they portrayed the role of a married couple. Their friendship soon blossomed to love and they began dating each other soon after that. Giving us massive couple goals for the longest time now, it looks like they have decided to part ways. While the news is heartbreaking for their fans, neither of them have confirmed any reports.

They often engaged in PDA on social media and have had a huge fan following majorly because of their cute antics. However, the fans have noticed that after Christmas 2019, they have not posted a single picture with each other and have refrained from engaging in any sort of contact on social media. If the sources are to be believed, things between them got rough and they have decided to end their 7-years-long relationship.

Both the actors have been very mature about the situation and have decided to keep it under wraps. We’re kind of hoping that these rumours will be rubbished by the Rithvik and Asha! Be sure to let us know what you feel about these two parting ways, in the comments below.

