Taylor Swift cancels all appearances for 2020 and to reschedule Lover Fest tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Singer Taylor Swift has announced that she will cancel all her live performances and appearances for the rest of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. She has also made a difficult decision to reschedule her Lover Fest tour which was about to start this summer.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” Taylor wrote on Twitter.

Taylor Swift's official statement:

“Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time. With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.

The U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled to take place in 2021, with dates to be announced later this year Tickets held for each of those shows will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.

For those who desire refunds for tickets purchased for the U.S. Lover Fest shows, they will be available starting May 1st subject to Ticketmaster terms. Watch for an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to request one. For currently available information on all other performance dates, please visit TaylorSwift.com. Thank you so much for understanding. We look forward to seeing you all, happy and healthy, in the future.”

I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon

— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift donates $3,000 each to several fans affected by coronavirus pandemic

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results