 Janhvi Kapoor ditches makeup and poses with pet dog for Harper’s Bazaar cover clicked by sister Khushi Kapoor

Amid lockdown, celebrities are continuing the work from home. As the show must go on, Janhvi Kapoor has been featured on the digital cover of Harper’s Bazaar India. Guess what, the photographer is none other than Khushi Kapoor.

This shoot for the April issue was done at home amid nationwide lockdown. She is one of the four stars to be featured on their first digital cover. She is seen makeup-less and posing with her pet doggo Panda. In some of the other pictures, the actress is seen dressed in pyjamas and eating ice cream while enjoying this time at home and spending time with her family.

View this post on Instagram

I like to tell myself that Panda likes me more than it seems like in this photo… ???????????????? Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist + Creatives: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor’s PR agency: HYPE (@hypenq_pr)

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 17, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ghost stories. The actress has an array of films including Dostana, Roohi Afzana, Takht and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

View this post on Instagram

The first of our four digital cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) was photographed at home by her younger sister Khushi. For Kapoor, who's in lockdown in Mumbai with her family and her dog Panda, it’s important to, “look at this with hope, pray that things get better, and do your bit.” . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

It's the little things…that give us joy! #TwoForJoy @janhvikapoor . . . Videographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 8:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Meet the first of our four cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed at home by her sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. Captured as she is right now in lockdown—with her family, herself, and of course her dog Panda—the results are a simple moment of joy in the day. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

For our first ever digital exclusive cover story, we have actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor), photographed by her sister Khushi. We see her as she is right now in lockdown—home with her family and her dog Panda, learning to find joy in the simplest things. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

The first of our four digital cover stars, actor Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) was photographed at home by her younger sister Khushi. With no makeup, no filters (a decision she made herself), it’s a return to basics; a celebration of her truest self. . . Photographer: Khushi Kapoor (@khushi05k) Stylist: Orhan Awatramani (@orry1) Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's PR agency: @hypenq_pr #BazaarIndia #janhvikapoor

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia) on Apr 18, 2020 at 12:30am PDT

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dances on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s classic song, ‘Salam’, and her resemblance to Sridevi is uncanny!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results