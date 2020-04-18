Raftaar speaks up on his diss war with Emiway Bantai – “It’s not about right and wrong anymore”

Rapper Raftaar, real name Dilin Nair, is one of the top hip hop artists in the country. Not only is he known for making grooving tracks, but he also has diss war going on with rapper Emiway Bantai.

Raftaar, who is currently at home in self-quarantine, spoke to Bollywood Hungama recently about the ongoing war with Emiway. Speaking up on it, he said, "I don't know what to say about it since everything is out there. Now, it's become more about choice. It's not about right and wrong anymore. It's become like that banter like 'something comes from one side and then something comes from another side'. It's not a controversy anymore. It's just a matter of fact that people are having fun."

Raftaar and Emiway Bantai have had numerous diss tracks directed at each other which has given them a huge fan following as fans continue to pick sides.

Raftaar is currently one of the judges on the Roadies Revolution along with Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, and Nikhil Chinappa.

